LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Changes could be near for a nonprofit animal shelter contracted by the City of Las Vegas as a vote to buoy the organization by increasing funding joins a proposal to purchase the shelter building, allowing potentially for more extensive changes when the city’s animal shelter services contract opens up for bids.

Las Vegas City Council members will vote Wednesday on whether or not to increase funding for The Animal Foundation, Nevada’s largest animal shelter. The new money, approximately $1.4 million according to City of Las Vegas documents, would help the nonprofit climb out of its documented financial difficulties.

The move would be the latest in the complicated history between local government and the behemoth animal shelter service. Victoria Seaman, a Las Vegas City Council member representing the second ward, said in August The Animal Foundation was “in the red” and may not be able to survive 2023 financially.

At the time, foundation representatives said a spike in animal intakes and a sharp rise in costs due to inflation had been the prelude to the financial distress.

Another discussion expected is a proposal in which the City of Las Vegas, alongside other jurisdictions, would purchase the foundation’s shelter building for $6.3 million.

Animal Foundation officials said the purchase would essentially make local government the nonprofit’s landlord but would not change the functionality of the shelter in any meaningful way. Seaman said approval of the purchase would allow more government oversight, adding that the move would open the possibility of animal shelter services offered by other organizations.

The contract for shelter services currently held by The Animal Foundation is set to go out for bid in 2025. At that point, the Las Vegas could potentially contract another organization to take on animal shelter services for the area, although Animal Foundation officials said a change is not inevitable.