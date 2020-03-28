City considering use of Cashman Field to help with homeless influx

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, local shelters are trying to fit even more beds into crowded sleeping areas. Now the City of Las Vegas is considering Cashman Field as a space to help with the overflow.

The shelter at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is closed after a homeless man tested positive for COVID-19. Now, other shelters in the area are assisting.

The Salvation Army added 90 mats to its shelter, which already houses more than 230 people. They’re feeding close to 600 people every day. This is stretching resources across the board.

‘It’s a tough thing, but it’s what we do at the Salvation Army,” said Juan Salinas. “We’re always there. As the need is greater, we try to step up and help as much as we can.”

The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center housed 565 people Thursday night. The shelter says its practicing social distancing as much as it can, given the space it has.

Now the City of Las Vegas is discussing opening Cashman Field as a resource for the homeless. The city is still looking at the logistics and is considering other facilities that could be used.

In the meantime, the salvation army is working to put together pandemic kits for the homeless.

“We’re waiting like everyone else, waiting for supplies to come in because there’s a big demand,” Salinas said. “In there, we’ll have gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, facial cleansing; all those things will be available, so they’ll have that to take with them.”

The Southern Nevada Health District is working to screen people that may have come into contact with the homeless man who tested positive for COVID-19. The city is also working to expand The Courtyard operations, to expedite the screening process.

We have reached out to the city regarding whether Courtyard employees are wearing personal protective equipment, we have yet to hear back.