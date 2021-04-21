City accepting entry applications for ‘Las Vegas Days Parade’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is now accepting entry applications for the Las Vegas Days Parade, formerly known as the Helldorado Parade. The annual event celebrates Las Vegas’ history and founding in 1905.

The drive-thru parade will be held on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Entries must fit in a 12-foot by 12-foot space, as this year’s event is a “reverse parade,” where the entertainment will be stationary and the parade viewers will drive through. Click HERE for the online application. There is space for 60 entries in the parade and the deadline to apply is April 30.

This free event will head south on Third Street from Garces Avenue to Charleston Boulevard. The city says Third Street, with its new wider sidewalks and stage, will be used instead of the usual parade route on Fourth Street.

“Queueing of vehicles waiting to view the parade will be northbound on Fourth Street, starting at Garces and lining up to the south. Vehicles will turn left from Fourth Street to Garces, then left on Third Street,” the city explained in a news release Wednesday.

The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering $1,000 for quality local school entries, including performing bands and school clubs, with two entries limited per school.

Viewers will be offered a scorecard and pencil at the beginning of the route so they can evaluate the entries; there will be a prize sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial for the best entry overall. Viewers will be the judges this year, so drivers will need a companion to do the scoring.

“We are excited to hold the Las Vegas Days annual parade and look forward to this new twist on a longstanding tradition,” said Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “I can’t wait to see the innovative entries for our first reverse parade!”

Each entry should reflect the city’s heritage; the birthday of the city of Las Vegas; and Vegas, then and now. May 15 is the 116th anniversary of the land auction in 1905, which marks the beginning of Las Vegas.

For more information on the Las Vegas Days Parade, call (702) 229-4859.

In addition to the parade will be four nights of rodeo at the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in November, with more details to be announced. “Las Vegas Days,” formerly known as Helldorado Days, is an annual cowboy-themed event celebrating Las Vegas’ tribute to the Wild West. Admission will be free.