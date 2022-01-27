Citizens academy gives public up-close look at Henderson Police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever been curious about the training police officers go through? Well, here’s your chance to learn more about their jobs.

The Henderson Police Department is opening its doors to the public with its citizens academy which is an up-close one-of-a-kind experience.

The academy is designed for people who have questions for police about their jobs or who may be interested in getting into law enforcement.

The academy is a 12-week program that gives insight into the life and training of a police officer.

“We started this program in the early 2000s. It was important then and is still important now. It helps establish better relationships with the community. That is something we value here at this department,” said Julio Machado, a training officer with the Henderson Police Department.

To take part in the program, you must live or work in the city of Henderson, be at least 18 years old and have no convictions.

The academy meets one night a week for three hours. There are two citizen academies each year and space is limited.

For more information, you can call (702) 267-4850.