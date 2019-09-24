Cirque’s ‘O’ will perform in Bellagio fountains to celebrate 10,000th show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cirque du Soliel show “O” is celebrating a special milestone — 10,000 shows. The water-themed stage production opened in October 1998.

Cast members will give a special performance in the Bellagio Fountains. It’s their first time ever doing that. The show has more than 80 acrobats who perform amazing acts in their award-winning show.

You can see a portion of their act at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 – 29 and on Oct. 12 – 13.

“O” is the French word for water. The show is in its 21st year.