LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque Italia’s “Water Circus” adventure has sailed into North Las Vegas for a weekend of pirate fun at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The story begins with the discovery of a treasure map that leads to a treasure hunt which includes aerialists, pirate fights, swashbucklers on rum barrels, some knife juggling, a mermaid, and the Wheel of Death.

Cirque Italia said it contributes to the modernization of the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

The show is in North Las Vegas from Thursday, May 11 through Monday, May 15. It then moves to Las Vegas and opens on Thursday, May 18, and runs through Monday, May 22.

There will be eight North Las Vegas performances under the blue and white big top tent which is located in the park’s parking lot. Tickets range from $15 to $55 depending on seats. There is a promo code “FREE” which will allow one child into the show for free. You can click here for ticket information.

Cirque Italia was started in 2012 and does shows across the country.