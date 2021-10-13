Cirque du Soleil’s KÀ returning to the MGM Grand stage on Nov. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KÀ by Cirque du Soleil is returning to the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Combining acrobatic feats, Capoeira, puppetry, projections and martial arts, KÀ has been entertaining audiences on the Strip since 2004.

Tickets start at $69 are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/ka.

Cast and crew returned to rehearsals on Monday after the show closed its doors more than a year ago.

The cinematic production is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen this year.

KÀ tells the story of a heroic journey of love and conflict within an ever-changing theatrical landscape, set on a gravity-defying, 360-degree, rotating stage. KÀ will perform Saturday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.