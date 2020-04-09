Cirque Du Soleil to present 60-minute special featuring acts from Alegria, Ka, Kooza shows on April 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the third week in a row, Cirque du Soleil will be presenting a brand new 60-minute special on its new digital content hub, CirqueConnect. This special will go live on the Cirque website and YouTube page on Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m.
Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 have suspended live entertainment across the globe.
After presenting some of the best moments from ‘KURIOS Cabinet of Curiosities’, ‘O’, ‘LUZIA’, ‘Amaluna’, ‘BAZZAR’ and ‘VOLTA’ during the last virtual presentation, this Friday’s 60-minute special will feature acts from the famous and iconic show Alegria.
There will also be a few highlights from the Las Vegas favorite KÀ, and acts from the colorful touring show KOOZA.
Set a reminder and tune in April 10 on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect