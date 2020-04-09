Cirque Du Soleil to present 60-minute special featuring acts from Alegria, Ka, Kooza shows on April 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the third week in a row, Cirque du Soleil will be presenting a brand new 60-minute special on its new digital content hub, CirqueConnect. This special will go live on the Cirque website and YouTube page on Friday, April 10 at 3 p.m.

Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the coronavirus COVID-19 have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Here’s another surprise for our amazing fans: we have the next spectacular special for you while we’re all #TogetherAtHome this week featuring #Alegria, #Kooza and #KA! Tune in Friday April 10 at 3pm ET: https://t.co/UbSZIKZoO8 #OnlyYou pic.twitter.com/UHxtGW5ScI — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) April 9, 2020

After presenting some of the best moments from ‘KURIOS Cabinet of Curiosities’, ‘O’, ‘LUZIA’, ‘Amaluna’, ‘BAZZAR’ and ‘VOLTA’ during the last virtual presentation, this Friday’s 60-minute special will feature acts from the famous and iconic show Alegria.

There will also be a few highlights from the Las Vegas favorite KÀ, and acts from the colorful touring show KOOZA.

Set a reminder and tune in April 10 on cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect