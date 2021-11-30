Cirque du Soleil now selling tickets for all Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cirque du Soleil has announced it is now selling tickets for 2022 for all of its current Las Vegas shows.

The company had more-or-less shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since restarted all but Zumanity. The final Zumanity show took place on March 14, 2020 at the New York New York Theater.

The current line-up for Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows includes: