Cirque du Soleil now selling tickets for all Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cirque du Soleil has announced it is now selling tickets for 2022 for all of its current Las Vegas shows.
The company had more-or-less shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since restarted all but Zumanity. The final Zumanity show took place on March 14, 2020 at the New York New York Theater.
The current line-up for Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas shows includes:
- The Beatles LOVE at the Mirage
- Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay
- “O” at Bellagio
- Mystère at Treasure Island
- KÀ at MGM Grand
- Blue Man Group (affiliate show) at Luxor