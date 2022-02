LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 26: Cast members perform during the grand reopening of “The Beatles LOVE By Cirque du Soleil” at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil will offer a glimpse into its newest show coming to New York-New York Hotel & Casino this spring.

A sneak peek will be provided into the new show concept for Cirque du Soleil and the wild new talents coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

The event, being held on Feb. 22 on the resort’s Brooklyn Bridge replica, will be attended by cast members, the creative team, and Cirque du Soleil executives.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. at 3790 S Las Vegas Blvd.