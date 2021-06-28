‘Mystere’ first of several Cirque du Soleil shows returning to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil will perform its first show on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night since shutting down nearly 18 months ago due to the pandemic.

The curtain will rise for Mystere at Treasure Island with a grand reopening. The crew has been in rehearsals preparing for their return to the stage.

President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil, Daniel Lamerre, said it’s exciting and emotional.

“For me it was the first time in 18 months; a visualization that the show is back, our artists are back. To see them back is not only a relief but a great celebration,” Lamerre said.

He also noted that the company is now financially stronger after new investors and shareholders injected $375 million to ensure its future.

All of the Cirque du Soleil shows will return by the fall, he said.