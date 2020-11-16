Cirque du Soleil permanently closes Las Vegas Zumanity show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zumanity which is performed at New York – New York Hotel & Casino will be closing after 17 years on the Las Vegas Strip.

Cirque du Soleil informed the cast and crew of the decision Monday, according to a news release.

“Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests.”

The show was performed more 7,700 times with its last performance taking place on March 14, 2020 before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests holding tickets for any future performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. For more information, guests may contact lasvegas.customerservice@cirquedusoleil.com.