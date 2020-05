LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil and the One Drop Foundation will present a special one-hour online show Friday.

The One Drop Foundation was create by Cirque du Soleil founder, Guy Laliberté. It focuses on safe water initiatives. The show will feature unforgettable moments from past editions of their annual event, One Night for One Drop.

It starts at noon, and you can watch it for free. You can use this link to watch the performance.