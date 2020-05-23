Breaking News
Cirque Du Soleil performers new training regimes amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In order to do what a Cirque Du Soleil performer does nightly on the Las Vegas strip, an individual must be in primed, peak physical condition.

With no shows since mid-March, the challenges and techniques for performers staying in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic is a new way of life for entertainers. 8 News Now caught up with a couple of performers, who are getting creative with their workouts and ready to resume performing when Las Vegas reopens.

8 News Now sports anchor Kevaney Martin has the story.

