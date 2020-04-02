Cirque Du Soleil offers fans a virtual escape during the virus crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inspired by the desire to stay connected during this time of social distancing, Cirque du Soleil invites its fans to a weekly 60-minute online rendezvous to enjoy some of the most awe-inspiring moments from its world-famous shows on the new digital content hub, CirqueConnect.

CirqueConnect is a weekly virtual rendezvous for all ages that can be enjoyed at home.

The new Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes as current measures to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have suspended public performances of live entertainment across the globe.

Starting April 3 at 12 p.m., CirqueConnect will present a special 60-minute program featuring unforgettable moments and impressive performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.

Through this exclusive content, Cirque wishes to offer its fans of all ages an escape into its dreamlike universe during this unprecedented global health crisis. Viewers will be transported into a creative and imaginary world filled with wonder and amazing feats without leaving home.

“The mission of Cirque du Soleil has always been to provide unique and awe-inspiring experiences. Our shows give our fans a chance to escape into fantasy and imaginary worlds through our stories and unique characters,’’ said Sheila Morin, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer.

‘’Now, more than ever, we need to continue to provide wonderment, even from afar, straight into your homes,’’ added said Sheila Morin, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer.

The CirqueConnect content hub is filled with footage from Cirque du Soleil various multimedia offerings. For full content details, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.