Cirque du Soleil offers deals for Las Vegas residents on its biggest Strip shows

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, members of the cast from The Beatles “LOVE” by Cirque du Soleil perform at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil is offering deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — special rates on shows for Las Vegas residents.

Savings of as much as 50% on tickets to Michael Jackson ONE, The Beatles LOVE, KÀ, Mystère and Blue Man Group will go on sale Friday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 29, through Wednesday, Dec. 1, at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.

Savings on tickets to “O” at Bellagio are as much as 25%.

The offers are valid for 2021 and 2022 performances, and black-out dates may vary.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Savings:

“O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino – Up to 25% off

Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino – Up to 50% off

The Beatles™ LOVE™ at The Mirage Hotel & Casino – Up to 50% off

KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino – Up to 50% off

Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino – Up to 50% off

Blue Man Group at Luxor Hotel and Casino – Up to 50% off

For more information, show availability and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/las-vegas.

Check for other discounts available Nov. 22-25 and Dec. 2-6.