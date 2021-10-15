Cirque du Soleil ‘O’ prepares for 23rd year at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Cirque du Soleil celebrates yet another milestone Friday.

“O” by Cirque du Soleil marks its 23rd year performing at Bellagio hotel-casino.

“O’ features various acrobatics, dancing, and gymnastics, but with water.

The story is about a boy taken on a mesmerizing journey through a mysterious aquatic world. The boy and the audience return from the aquatic dreamland at the end of the show.

Credit: Cirque du Soleil

Since 1998, “O” has entertained nearly 17 million guests from across the globe, making it internationally known as one of the best theatrical performances in Las Vegas.

Performances are Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

