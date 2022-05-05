LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new Cirque du Soleil production, Mad Apple, arrived in Las Vegas with a grand entrance.

Cast members marked the show’s arrival with a stunt at Harry Reid International Airport, with Mad Apple hair hang performer Danila Bim arriving at the airport’s baggage claim inside Mad Apple inspired luggage before being hoisted out by hoop diver Lucas Morales Bravo.

Mad Apple will mark the sixth Cirque du Soleil show on the Strip, and will be the first show to star a headlining comedian.

For tickets to the show, visit this link. Mad Apple will hold its grand opening night at New York-New York Hotel and Casino May 26, with previews beginning May 12.