Cirque du Soleil lays off cast, crew of Blue Man Group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque du Soleil is laying off the cast and crew of Blue Man Group, according to a statement from the entertainment group.

Cirque says they “have every intention to reopen the show [Blue Man Group] when government guidelines allow.”

Below is the statement from Cirque group:

“Kats had published an article earlier today which made it seem as though Blue Man Group would not be reopening. Along with our filing for bankruptcy protection yesterday, we had to make the difficult decision to lay off the Blue Man Group. We have every intention to reopen the show when government guidelines allow.” Cirque du Soleil spokesperson

On Monday, Cirque announced they were filing for bankruptcy protection due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused the group to hit pause on all seven of their shows in Las Vegas.

Cirque is entering a purchase agreement with investors to help restart business and help employees.

Under this proposed purchase agreement, the sponsors will inject $300 million of liquidity into the restructured business to support a successful restart, provide relief for Cirque du Soleil’s affected employees and partners, and assume certain of the company’s outstanding liabilities, including with respect to ticketholders affected by the cancellation of the shows.

Cirque will provide further updates throughout the restructuring process, as events warrant.