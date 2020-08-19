Cirque du Soleil launches virtual special featuring 3 Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 01: Cast members from “Mystere by Cirque du Soleil” perform at the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at T-Mobile Arena to support victims of the October 1 tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip on December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Cirque du Soleil shows are closed on the Las Vegas Strip that doesn’t mean you can’t see them.

CirqueConnect, a new 60-minute special, will highlight some never seen before angles and best moments from live performances of Mystère, “O” and KÀ.

The special will be available to stream on the CirqueConnect content hub starting Friday, Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. PT.

Every week, new content is added to the hub in an on-demand format, including hour-long specials, exclusive looks behind the curtain, virtual reality experiences, family-friendly programming, sing-alongs, and more.

The special will remain available on the Cirque du Soleil CirqueConnect hub for those who are not able to tune in live for the premiere viewing.