Cirque du Soleil bringing exclusive performance to Life is Beautiful Festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world-famous Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will debut an exclusive performance at the popular Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in Las Vegas this month.

Crowds are in for a treat on Friday, Sept. 20, when 11 of the troupe’s aerialists and dancers perform alongside award-winning rock band Walk the Moon. The spectacle will take place as Walk the Moon performs its hit single “One Foot” on the main downtown stage at 7:35 p.m.

If that’s not enough excitement for you, festival goers can catch an electrifying performance by the Blue Man Group on Saturday, Sept. 21, on the main downtown stage at 7:15 p.m. The group will make its 11-minute set an immersive experience while mingling with the crowd.

Life is Beautiful will take place in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 20-22 with a lineup chock-full of world-renowned music artists, delicious culinary experiences and more. Tickets are available on the festival website.