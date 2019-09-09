Cirque du Soleil bringing exclusive performance to Life is Beautiful Festival

Local News

by: Carolyn Williams

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world-famous Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will debut an exclusive performance at the popular Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in Las Vegas this month.

Crowds are in for a treat on Friday, Sept. 20, when 11 of the troupe’s aerialists and dancers perform alongside award-winning rock band Walk the Moon. The spectacle will take place as Walk the Moon performs its hit single “One Foot” on the main downtown stage at 7:35 p.m.

If that’s not enough excitement for you, festival goers can catch an electrifying performance by the Blue Man Group on Saturday, Sept. 21, on the main downtown stage at 7:15 p.m. The group will make its 11-minute set an immersive experience while mingling with the crowd.

Life is Beautiful will take place in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 20-22 with a lineup chock-full of world-renowned music artists, delicious culinary experiences and more. Tickets are available on the festival website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories