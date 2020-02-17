Cirque artist falls during ‘Beatles LOVE’ performance

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 2: The exterior of The Mirage Hotel & Casino, featuring a billboard of The Beatles Cirque du Soleil “Love” show, is viewed on March 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Millions of visitors from all all over the world flock to this desert city each year for the shows, the food, the gambling, and the sun. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cirque De Soleil says one of their aerial artists fell during the finale of their show, “The Beatles LOVE” Sunday night. It happened during the 9:30 p.m. show at the Mirage.

The show stopped to allow the emergency team to bring the artist backstage and receive medical attention, the group told 8 News Now.

They say that stopping the show to do this is part of their emergency response protocol.

Cirque De Soleil issued the following statement:

“As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, the show stopped to allow the emergency team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team. As always in the case of an accident, the artist will continue to be monitored by the show’s medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return to his activities.” Cirque De Soleil

The group did not give word about the artist’s condition or what injuries he may or may have not sustained.