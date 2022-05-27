LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A multimillion dollar renovation is underway at Circus Circus.

From the Adventuredome to the pool, changes are coming, but property officials said the essence of the resort will remain.

“We enjoyed it, and I think we will come back here,” said tourist Raquel Manuel Abad.

It was four days of fun for the family from the Philippines, a first in Las Vegas and at Circus Circus.

“It was a nice experience. Everyone said it was an old building, but I disagree,” said Abad. “It’s well maintained, well managed, and great entertainment package.”

The landmark resort on the Strip is looking to attract more families as it undergoes renovations, as it was recently acquired by Phil Ruffin.

“Circus Circus is an iconic property. We’re trying to make it better than what it was. We’re trying to bring it back to the glory days of when it was built in the 1950s,” said Shana Gerety with SVP Operations at Circus Circus.

Over the past couple of years, Circus Circus spent around $30 million on expanding the pool, redesigning the food court, and adding new rides at the Adventuredome.

It’s also completely kid-approved.

“I like to come back here because the midway games is super fun,” said five-year-old Tara Abad.

“We really wanted to capture the kids, not just the 58 inches and taller, but also the little guys that are 33 inches that can ride and have fun,” Gerety continued.

Property officials said the interior renovations are expected to be completed by next spring. The next phase will include a hotel upgrade and a fresh look to the exterior.

The Abad family said it’s all a good look.

“We did enjoy our stay and we won some coins last night, ching ching ching!”

Circus Circus is also looking to grow its team: about 200 positions need to be filled from table games to retail.