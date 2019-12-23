Circus Circus sale finalized by Nevada Gaming Commission

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 29: The Circus Circus hotel-casino is seen from the observation deck of the Stratosphere Casino Hotel November 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved the sale of the Circus Circus to Las Vegas-based casino mogul and businessman Phil Ruffin.

Ruffin bought the iconic 51-year-old property on the Las Vegas Strip for $825 million from MGM Resorts International Resorts earlier this fall.

MGM International said that the move to sell the Circus Circus was an effort to lighten its capital load and maximize its financial and operational efficiency.

Phil Ruffin now owns and will manage the property and adds it to his list of gaming properties that include the Treasure Island and a casino in Miami.

The name of the property will remain unchanged and plans of renovations are expected.

Circus Circus employs 2,300 employees an features the Adventuredome theme park, a 10-acre RV park and 37-acre festival grounds.