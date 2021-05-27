Circus Circus reopening its buffet in time for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circus Circus Las Vegas announced Thursday its bringing back its buffet starting Saturday, May 29.

According to a news release from the property, the buffet will serve delectable American comfort food daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The cost of the buffet ranges in price from $19.99 to $25.99 for an adult depending whether it’s a weekday, weekend or holiday and whether it’s brunch or dinner.

The resort also features circus acts and games and the Strip’s only coin-operated slot machines.