Circus Circus proposal for Las Vegas Loop lays out 24 miles of tunnels

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County staff has recommended approval of an application filed by Circus Circus for moving ahead with plans for the Las Vegas Loop — a 24-mile tunnel network that will carry electric vehicles under the Las Vegas Strip from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road.

The application with the Clark County Planning and Zoning Commission lays out routes under the Strip, behind resorts on the west side of the Strip, and a spur connecting to McCarran International Airport via Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road.

The application is “only for the alignment of the people mover system. Individual stations will be reviewed with future land use applications.”

Another branch takes the tunnel on a loop that runs to the west down Flamingo Road, south on Arville Street and back to the Strip at Tropicana Avenue.

Circus Circus previously has not been involved in plans for the tunnels, which will provide routes for electric vehicles. The application would require separate negotiations with resorts and other locations for stations to access the transit system. “Individual stations will be reviewed with future land use applications,” according to the application.

A station for Circus Circus is included.

The tunnels would connect to work already under way at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where The Boring Company has completed a tunnel and is working to extend tunnels to Encore and under the Strip to Resorts World.

“This request is for a people mover system that will operate mostly underground in the vicinity of the Resort Corridor and connect resort hotels, convention centers, and Allegiant Stadium,” the application states.

“The private transportation system is considered a monorail per Title 30 standards; however, the system will operate with autonomous vehicles on paved routes within the tunnels.”

Circus Circus has asked the county to postpone franchise agreements — usually required for such a project — until the project is built.

Tunnels would presumably extend to downtown, but this application only addresses plans in unincorporated Clark County. Separate approval would be required with the City of Las Vegas.

“North of Sahara Avenue, the people mover system will connect to destinations within the City of Las Vegas, which are not a part of this application,” the application states.