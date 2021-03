LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a way to keep cool as temperatures heat up. Circus Circus is offering a $10 spring break deal to Southern Nevadans for entrance to its Splash Zone and Pool.

Normally, the deal is only offered to hotel guests but this year that offer will include locals.

The deal is in effect from March 27 to April 4 and open to families.

Splash Zone (Photo credit: Circus Circus)

The Splash Zone features multiple water slides, pools and splash pads. There are height requirements for the slides that start at 42 inches.