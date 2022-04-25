LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair on April 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Circus Circus Convention Center, located at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The company is looking to fill over 200 positions from line-level to management ahead of the summer season.

Available positions include:

  • Security
  • Hotel
  • The Midway
  • The Adventuredome
  • Retail
  • Food & Beverage
  • Splash Zone Pool
  • Slots
  • Table games

Drug and background checks will be available on-site at the time of the job offer for convenience.