LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair on April 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Circus Circus Convention Center, located at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

The company is looking to fill over 200 positions from line-level to management ahead of the summer season.

Available positions include:

Security

Hotel

The Midway

The Adventuredome

Retail

Food & Beverage

Splash Zone Pool

Slots

Table games

Drug and background checks will be available on-site at the time of the job offer for convenience.