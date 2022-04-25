LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair on April 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Circus Circus Convention Center, located at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
The company is looking to fill over 200 positions from line-level to management ahead of the summer season.
Available positions include:
- Security
- Hotel
- The Midway
- The Adventuredome
- Retail
- Food & Beverage
- Splash Zone Pool
- Slots
- Table games
Drug and background checks will be available on-site at the time of the job offer for convenience.