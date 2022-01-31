Circus Circus hosting job fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair for several positions Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Circus Circus Convention Center.

More than 100 line level and management positions are open ahead of the Spring season.

Some open positions include:

  • Hotel
  • Security
  • Facilities
  • Table Games
  • Food and Beverage
  • The Midway
  • The Adventuredome
  • The Splash Zone Pool

You can also apply online for these positions here.

Drug and background checks will be made available on-site for applicants during the fair. Hired applicants will also be required to submit a COVID-19 test before starting work.

The Convention Center is located at 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd.

