Circus Circus hosting job fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair for several positions Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Circus Circus Convention Center.
More than 100 line level and management positions are open ahead of the Spring season.
Some open positions include:
- Hotel
- Security
- Facilities
- Table Games
- Food and Beverage
- The Midway
- The Adventuredome
- The Splash Zone Pool
You can also apply online for these positions here.
Drug and background checks will be made available on-site for applicants during the fair. Hired applicants will also be required to submit a COVID-19 test before starting work.
The Convention Center is located at 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd.