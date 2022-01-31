Circus Circus hosting job fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circus Circus Las Vegas will be hosting a job fair for several positions Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Circus Circus Convention Center.

More than 100 line level and management positions are open ahead of the Spring season.

Some open positions include:

Hotel

Security

Facilities

Table Games

Food and Beverage

The Midway

The Adventuredome

The Splash Zone Pool

You can also apply online for these positions here.

Drug and background checks will be made available on-site for applicants during the fair. Hired applicants will also be required to submit a COVID-19 test before starting work.

The Convention Center is located at 2880 S Las Vegas Blvd.