Circus Circus expected to ‘permanently terminate,’ layoff employees in September, while Wynn Resorts prepares workers for furloughs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Layoffs are coming for some of the employees and staff at Circus Circus. According to a letter sent to DETR, there will be 252 employees “permanently terminated” at the hotel and casino. The letter says the layoffs/permanent terminations will take place on Sept. 1, 2020.

On March 1, 2020, a total of 2,074 Circus Circus employees were laid off and furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wynn Resorts is said to start furloughing its employees starting this week.

The company released the following statement:

“Although we retained all of our people while we were closed, we now know how challenged business volumes in Las Vegas are and are staffing to the significantly reduced demand.”

In the letter sent to its employees, Circus Circus said it would have liked to have given more notice of the layoffs and terminations, but the company wasn’t able to do so because of how “quickly and unexpectedly their operations were affected because of COVID-19.”

This is a developing story.