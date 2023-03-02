LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring break begins next week and this week Circus Circus is kicking it off by re-opening its new swimming pool.

The property will open its Splash Zone and pools Thursday at 9 a.m.

Circus Circus spent $30 million to expand its pools, redesign the food court, and add new rides to the Adventuredome.

The pool will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult, and all slide participants must be 42” or taller to ride the Mat Racer and 48” or taller to ride the Aqua Tube and Speed Slide.