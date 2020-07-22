Circus Circus’ Adventuredome extends popular local discount through July 31; locals can receive 20% off admission

LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 29: The Circus Circus hotel-casino is seen from the observation deck of the Stratosphere Casino Hotel November 29, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Due to high demand, Circus Circus Las Vegas has extended its popular local discount through the end of July.

The indoor amusement park, which sits on 5-acres, is now open to the public seven days a week with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to midnight. As part of the promotion, which launched in June, Southern Nevada locals with proof of ID are eligible to receive a 20% discount to the amusement park between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.

Amid current local and state regulations, the Adventuredome is committed to keeping its park clean, safe, and fun for employees and guests. Capacity is currently reduced on all rides and attractions to allow for appropriate social distancing.

All employees are required to wear facemasks, which is optional and encouraged for guests. Touchless options and hand sanitizers are also placed around the park and at each ticket booth, as cleaning teams are elevating normal routines of disinfecting all park elements.

Among its many attractions, Adventuredome guests are encouraged to visit the Carnival Midway, where they can play a huge selection of games and win premium prizes.

Circus Circus reopened on June 4 following its temporary closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, on the Circus Circus grounds, various gambling options, venues, and restaurants are open as well as renovated Slots A Fun Casino space and enhanced guest check-in to the Circus Circus RV Park.