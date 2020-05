(CBS) — White circles have been setup in a park in Brooklyn to keeping keep people six feet apart and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The circles were added after the park became severely overcrowded during a spate of unseasonably warm weather just over a week ago.

People, some wearing protective face coverings and many without or with masks lowered, relax in marked circles for proper social distancing at Domino Park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn during the current coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

More and more New Yorkers are flocking to public spaces and familiar haunts for a sense of normalcy after spending most of the last two months cooped up inside — and not always policing themselves.