Circa’s Stadium Swim to host auditions for more than 100 jobs in September

Anticipation is building for the Oct. 28 opening of Circa Resort & Casino. The integrated-casino resort is holding a reservations-only casting call for its year-round multi-level pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim on September 14 and 15.

Applicants must submit a resume and a reservation confirmation must be received to attend the audition. Applicants must be 21 or over, and protective face coverings and swimwear are required to audition.

The event will run from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. on both days and take place inside Downtown Las Vegas Events Center’s indoor tent.

Interested applicants are invited to audition for more than 100 positions across all departments, including:

Cocktail servers

Bartenders

Barbacks

Server assistants

Food runners

Lifeguards

Pool hosts

Box office cashiers

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Stadium Swim will operate 365 days a year.

Overlooking both Downtown Las Vegas and The Strip, the venue’s design will house a large screen for sports fans and sunbathers to watch sports games and entertainment of all kinds.

The schedule will be as follows for September 14 and 15:

9 a.m. – Noon Cocktail Servers

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Bartenders and Barbacks

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Server Assistants and Food Runners

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Lifeguards, Pool Hosts and Box Office Cashiers

Social distancing will be implemented for all auditions. Applicants are to only participate in their desired position’s time slot but can note if they are interested in other openings.

Parking is available at Fremont Street Experience and the Carson lot.

Circa Resort & Casino will be Downtown Las Vegas’ first ground-up casino resort since 1980. The 1.25-million-square-foot integrated resort will feature the world’s largest sportsbook, stylish suites, and a collection of original restaurant and bar concepts.

For more information on Stadium Swim, visit the Circa Las Vegas website.