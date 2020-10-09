Circa’s art to make its downtown debut Oct. 28 with nod to past, present

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With pieces on display all over the property, a unique art collection is set to debut on Oct. 28 will be among the draws at the new Circa Resort & Casino.

“Circa will pay homage to Las Vegas and those who built this city, so it was important to have an art collection that reflected this,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa.

“The property is going to be full of ‘wow’ moments and will showcase significant pieces from the homegrown talent of Las Vegas. We can’t wait to expand on and be a part of the legacy of the terrific Downtown art scene.”

DAC Art Consulting, Kevin Barry Fine Art, Kalisher and the resort’s Director of Design & Architecture, Alice O’Keefe, worked together to assemble the collection. The art will honor the city’s Golden Era and the icons that transformed Las Vegas into the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Below are highlights of Circa’s art collection:

Vegas Vickie – Las Vegas’ iconic neon kicking cowgirl, Vegas Vickie, will make her grand return to Downtown Las Vegas with a sparkling fresh makeover by YESCO.

Lobby – A three-piece rotating mural featuring two works by local artist Jelaine Faunce and a third work by Georgia artist Reza Torabi. A gold and geometrical shaped piece by Mark Brandvik also dresses the VIP Host desk.

Second Level Casino – A tribute to the neighboring Four Queens Hotel, a painting by Paul Macias replicates neon signage from this famous downtown property. At the Cashier's Cage, a print by Kentucky native Darrell Kincer will embellish the back wall.

Garage Mahal – Circa's high-tech transportation hub will welcome guests with a large, 22-foot chandelier by Egads and with concept by SixteenFifty Creative Agency. Circa's tagline, "Time of Your Life," will be layered throughout. Murals by Eric Vozzola will also be featured.

Guestrooms, suites and restaurants will feature more unique art.