LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cira Resort & Casino unveiled its new meeting and convention space on Monday.

The 35,000-square-foot event facility features 13 meeting rooms with walls that can expand for additional spacing.

It is the second phase in the property’s new developments.

Derek Stevens is the chief executive officer at Circa and described what really set the resort’s new space apart from others.

“The one thing we really wanted to do in working through this we worked with the LVCVA. We really wanted to focus on technology so we think we are bringing some of the highest technology meeting space to Las Vegas,” Stevens said.

8 News Now previously reported on the new addition to the resort and learned that the names of the convention rooms — Galaxy, Starlite, Carousel, Ambassador, La Concha, and Bonanza Office — are all nods to historic Las Vegas sites.

The resort will officially launch the space on September 1, however, booking is now available.