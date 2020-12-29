Circa Tour: Get an inside look at Las Vegas’ newest resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa is the first resort built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas since 1980 and it’s a stunning mix of old and new Las Vegas.

From stunning rooftop views to Las Vegas icons and a massive screen to watch sports, the Circa Resort & Casino is a gamechanger for downtown Las Vegas.

“We just love the vibe of downtown Las Vegas,” said Circa CEO Derek Stevens.

Against the odds of 2020, the hotel and casino partially opened in October and then fully opened on Dec. 28.

“Opening in a pandemic was not part of our original plan but I’m really glad we opened,” Stevens said.

The property boasts Stadium Swim which is open year-round with all six pools heated to 94 degrees and a view of the big screen.

Circa also has the world’s largest sportsbook. It’s three stories and you won’t miss a single play with its massive 78 million pixel screen.

And when it comes to social distancing, that’s not problem at the mega bar which is the longest — 165 feet — in the state. There are more than 100 beer taps and nearly 50 televisions.

But what truly makes Circa special is the blend between old and new Las Vegas.

“It really celebrates the great history of Las Vegas,” Stevens said.

Plenty of that history is on display in the Legacy Club, a rooftop bar, which honors the city’s founding fathers while giving unobstructed and panoramic views of Las Vegas.

“Best views anywhere in Vegas,” Stevens said. “You’re going to see the great sunsets.”

It just wouldn’t be downtown without Vegas Vickie. The iconic kicking cowgirl got a bit of a makeover but she’s back in neon next to her namesake bar.

Circa is now the tallest tower north of the Las Vegas Strip.

“I’m really glad were employing people and people are coming out to Las Vegas and having some fun,” Stevens said.

The Circa is where KLAS-TV will be hosting it’s 3.5 hour special, “Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021,” which will be broadcast across 13 West Coast TV markets. It will start at 8:58 p.m. and go until 12:35 a.m.