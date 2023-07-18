Circa Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas as seen from the 8 News Now drone shortly after the property’s opening. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will be transforming into the Mattel icon’s “Dream Hotel” in honor of the theatrical release of “Barbie” on July 21.

From July 18 to 23, the downtown Las Vegas casino-resort will be the place to live “Barbie” style as the 438-foot tower will be turned pink.

“‘Barbie’ fever is sweeping the nation, and we knew we had to do something fun to honor one of the biggest icons of the last 60+ years,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino. “We are thrilled Warner Bros. Pictures has welcomed Circa to be a part of Barbie’s story as she hits the big screen this summer.”

Stadium Swim, its year-round pool amphitheater, will pay homage to Barbie Land, and guests can enjoy “barbie”-inspired cocktails throughout the resort.

Circa’s “Barbie” takeover will include the following activities:

Paint the Town Pink : Circa’s hotel tower will be illuminated in pink nightly to honor the world-famous doll’s signature color.

Circa’s hotel tower will be illuminated in pink nightly to honor the world-famous doll’s signature color. Splish Splash at Stadium Swim: Barbies and Kens alike can splash it up at Stadium Swim, where its six pools will glow with pink lighting and have B-shaped inflatables. Stadium Swim’s cabanas and daybeds will be decked out in pink, and pool goers can wrap themselves in pink towels while Stadium Swim’s 143-foot screen plays the “Barbie” film trailer.

Be a Barbie for a Day: Pose like a doll with several on-site photo opportunities at Stadium Swim, including life-size “Barbie”-inspired boxes, complimentary sunglasses, fun props and other Instagram-worthy pop-ups.

Poppin’ Bottles: No Las Vegas pool is complete without a bottle service. Stadium Swim will turn the heat up with a special “Barbie”-themed bottle service presentation, complete with a pink Zamboni.

No Las Vegas pool is complete without a bottle service. Stadium Swim will turn the heat up with a special “Barbie”-themed bottle service presentation, complete with a pink Zamboni. Cheers to the Premiere! All of Circa’s on-property bars will serve up pink specialty cocktails.

Party with Pink Whitney: On Friday, July 21, Pink Whitney will host a special activation at Stadium Swim, complete with drink specials and models inspired by the “Barbie” movie’s featured iconic looks.

Stadium Swim is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and admission is free to guests of Circa, the D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.

General admission starts at $20.

Circa is only open to guests ages 21 and up with valid ID.