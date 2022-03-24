LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino is making a move into the convention business, announcing plans to open 35,000 square feet of meeting and convention space this September.

That’s a long way from the 1.9 million-square-foot West Hall expansion that opened in June at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but it’s comparable to the Golden Nugget’s 37,000 square-foot convention space in downtown.

A Circa news release describes the opening as “the next phase in Circa’s evolution and delivers a completely new option for planners seeking an upscale and lively Las Vegas experience off the Strip.”

Conventions and international travel have been the missing pieces as the Las Vegas economy comes back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Circa’s announcement puts it in line to play a new role.

“As meetings and conventions make their grand return to Las Vegas, we’re excited to introduce our stunning new event spaces to meet this moment,” Circa CEO Derek Stevens said. “Since our opening, we have been working tirelessly to meet this next phase of growth and provide a remarkable experience for meeting planners and attendees.”

(Courtesy, Circa Resort & Casino)

(Courtesy, Circa Resort & Casino)

The names of the convention rooms — Galaxy, Starlite, Carousel, Ambassador, La Concha and Bonanza Office — are all nods to historic Las Vegas sites.

The facilities will feature “top-tier audio and visual capabilities,” as well as customizable spaces for 1,000 guests, according to the news release.

“At our core, we love to throw a great event, and we’ve thought through every detail to help you do that on any scale, with our resort as your backdrop,” Stevens said.