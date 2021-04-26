Circa to host drive-thru hiring event Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa is the most recent property looking to fill more positions as Las Vegas bounces back from the pandemic.

The recently opened downtown resort is hosting a drive-thru hiring event on Tuesday, April 27 at its sister property, Golden Gate Casino.

The hiring event will take place at Golden Gate’s valet entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees should park at the casino.

The open positions include:

Housekeeping (ages 21 and older)

Guest Room Attendants (ages 18 and older)

Security (ages 21 and older)

Players Club (ages 21 and older)

Lifeguards (ages 16 and older)

Those interested will be interviewed on the spot and will hear from human resources within 72 hours to receive an official offer, the resort noted in a news release.

Applicants will be required to fill out a formal application on Circa’s website before or after the on-site interview.