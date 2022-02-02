Circa to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics through March for public, employees

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort and Casino has announced it will host free Pfizer and Moderna vaccine clinics every Wednesday through March 9.

The resort has been offering free COVID vaccination clinics for the public and employees throughout the past few months.

At the clinics, first, second and booster doses will be offered as well as flu vaccinations. Clinic dates include:

Every Wednesday through March 9 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Location: Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s third level Attendees: All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center General public, ages 21 and over



To help in the prevention of COVID-19, Circa Resort & Casino remains dedicated to following local and national health and safety guidelines.

