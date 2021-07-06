Circa to hold lifeguard hiring event on July 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is looking to hire lifeguards. The downtown property will hold a hiring event on Monday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old

Have all lifeguard certification requirements

Prior lifeguarding experience

Lifeguards will receive a starting pay of $11 per hour with an increase after the first 90 days in the position, the resort stated in a news release.

The event will take place at Circa’s Human Resources building located on 319 South 3rd Street. Attendees can park on the street.

The resort is encouraging those interested in becoming a Stadium Swim lifeguard to apply ahead of time at this link.