Circa Sports opens new sportsbook at Tuscany Suites & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Sports has continued to grow with the addition of a new satellite book at Tuscany Suites & Casino. The partnership marks Circa Sports’ first Las Vegas expansion outside of its CEO and owner, Derek Stevens’, portfolio of properties.
“We are thrilled to open a new Circa Sports satellite book right before March Hoops begins,” said Stevens. “Our location at Tuscany enhances the convenience to fund an account with Circa Sports and reach a broader range of customers.”
Circa Sports’ Tuscany book is located next to the valet entrance and main parking lot, making the venue easily accessible for those to want to make a quick bet. The reimagined space offers three windows and two kiosks, with a design seamlessly integrated into Tuscany’s Northern Italian-inspired ambiance.
“Our partnership with Circa Sports will allow our mutual guests access to an industry-leading, innovative product that places customer service first,” said Grayson McNees, General Manager of Tuscany. “We are excited to offer a new destination for locals and tourists.”
Launched in 2019 at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the Tuscany expansion is Circa Sports’ fourth satellite book in Nevada. This follows the fall launch of the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, as well as a location in sister property the D Las Vegas. In July 2020, Circa Sports ventured outside Nevada with the debut of the Circa Sports mobile app in Colorado.