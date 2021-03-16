Circa Sports opens new sportsbook at Tuscany Suites & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 16: A general view at the grand opening of Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports Sportsbook At Tuscany Suites & Casino (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Circa Sports)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Sports has continued to grow with the addition of a new satellite book at Tuscany Suites & Casino. The partnership marks Circa Sports’ first Las Vegas expansion outside of its CEO and owner, Derek Stevens’, portfolio of properties.

“We are thrilled to open a new Circa Sports satellite book right before March Hoops begins,” said Stevens. “Our location at Tuscany enhances the convenience to fund an account with Circa Sports and reach a broader range of customers.”

Circa Sports’ Tuscany book is located next to the valet entrance and main parking lot, making the venue easily accessible for those to want to make a quick bet. The reimagined space offers three windows and two kiosks, with a design seamlessly integrated into Tuscany’s Northern Italian-inspired ambiance.

“Our partnership with Circa Sports will allow our mutual guests access to an industry-leading, innovative product that places customer service first,” said Grayson McNees, General Manager of Tuscany. “We are excited to offer a new destination for locals and tourists.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 16: Vice President of Operations, Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino David Rosborough, Director of Operations, Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Ryan Rubin, Chief Financial Officer, Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Susan Hitch, General Manager of Tuscany Suites & Casino Grayson McNees (Front L), CEO, Circa Sports/Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Derek Stevens (Front R), COO, Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Dave Tuttle, Vice President of Operations, Circa Resort & Casino/the D Las Vegas/Golden Gate Hotel & Casino Mike Palm, Operations Manager, Circa Sports Jeff Benson and Director of Circa Sports Matt Metcalf attend the grand opening of Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports Sportsbook At Tuscany Suites & Casino (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Circa Sports)

Launched in 2019 at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the Tuscany expansion is Circa Sports’ fourth satellite book in Nevada. This follows the fall launch of the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, as well as a location in sister property the D Las Vegas. In July 2020, Circa Sports ventured outside Nevada with the debut of the Circa Sports mobile app in Colorado.