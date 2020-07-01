Circa Sports launches Vegas-style mobile sports betting app in Colorado

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Sports has announced the launch of its first mobile sports betting app outside of Nevada in Colorado. The app is scheduled to launch on July 1 and will provide a Vegas-style sports betting menu.

Circa Sports is the brainchild of casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, who is an avid sports fan and gambler.

This app launch follows Circa Resort and Casino announcing it will open the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas in October, a multi-level, stadium-style sportsbook on the 35th floor of the 777-room resort.

“With the proliferation of sport betting apps, the industry has lost that customer-first feel. What we’re doing with Circa Sports is providing an unrivaled customer experience that is built on transparency and enabled with technology. It’s a sportsbook run by sports bettors,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports.

Circa Sports Colorado combines a customer-first approach to business with a team of the country’s top oddsmakers. The company posted on Twitter saying that activating a Circa Sports Colorado mobile wagering account will be possible from anywhere.

As a subsidiary of Circa Sports, which launched a mobile app in Nevada in 2019 as well as two sports books at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the D Las Vegas, Circa Sports Colorado will provide a Vegas-style sports betting menu.

“We’ve experienced immense success with this approach since launching in Vegas last year, and are thrilled to be able to offer it to the great state of Colorado, which has a rich history in professional and amateur sports, and a strong fan base that supports its teams,” added Stevens.

The Circa Sports Colorado app will allow anyone with or without an account to view Circa Sports’ complete betting menu and live odds.

Circa Sports Colorado will provide odds for all major sports as the leagues resume activity following the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Under Sportsbook Director Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports has provided mobile wagering options on sports that have remained active like UFC, international soccer, NASCAR, Korean baseball, various esports, futures betting for NFL and College Football, Week 1 NFL action, and more.

While casinos and brick-and-mortar sportsbooks were closed in Vegas, Circa Sports opened curbside service at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, allowing visitors to activate mobile wagering accounts, fund their Circa Sports app balance, and sign up for Circa Sports’ upcoming football contests.

On May 1 of this year, Colorado became one of two dozen states to legalize sports betting.

The Circa Sports Colorado app will be run out of Las Vegas, but Circa Sports will look to host a series of local events.

However, with the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent suspension of sports and sporting events, Circa Sports took the opportunity to delay the launch of its Colorado app to implement app improvements ensuring users have an enhanced experience.

This is Circa Sports’ first market outside of Nevada, and the company is currently examining other markets for expansion.

The Circa Sports Colorado app will be available on Apple and Android devices. For more information visit their website.