LAS VEGAS – Circa Sports is now offering curbside sports betting services at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino’s valet. Sports fans will be able to activate mobile wagering accounts, deposit app funds, and sign up for contests, including Circa Sports Million II and Circa Survivor, all from the safety of their own vehicle. After initial signups, customers have the option to fund remotely with Sightline.

Currently, the Book is taking bets on the following sports:

UFC 249

Korean KBO Baseball

TaylorMade Skins Match

NASCAR

The Cactus Tour Golf

The Outlaw Golf Tour

South Korea K League

Belarusian Premier League

eSports events

major sports futures and more

Circa Sports’ curbside services will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will adhere to all social distancing protocols currently in place.

For the curbside service, bettors must bring exact amounts needed for deposits and contest fees. For security and compliance reasons, Circa Sports employees cannot bring cash curbside.

Additionally, there will be no cash payouts. Winning and refund tickets will be applied to app balances.