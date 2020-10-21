Circa Resort unveils Garage Mahal one week before grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Circa,” the brand new resort being built in Downtown Las Vegas is one week away from its grand opening.

The project’s much-talked about “Garage Mahal” was unveiled Wednesday, but just for local rideshare drivers.

Uber and Lyft drivers are encouraged to take a trail run of the space before it officially opens to the public next week, on Oct. 28.

The Garage Mahal calls itself an “innovative transportation hub,” designed specifically with rideshare traffic in mind. It has almost 1,000 parking spots.

The new resort will open its casino floor on Oct. 28 at midnight. Circa will employ up to 1,300 people. That number will increase to nearly 1,600 employees when the hotel tower opens in late December, before New Year’s Eve.

Derek Stevens, owner of “The D Hotel and Casino” is behind Circa, which is the first resort getting built from scratch since 1980 in Downtown Las Vegas.

One Circa employee told 8 News Now that he’s happy to be part of the opening.

“He is providing jobs for thousands. Even though we are in a pandemic, he wants to show us that Circa is here for them, a place where we can enjoy ourselves and our friends and family that does visit Las Vegas and hopefully Circa will bring life back into downtown,” Danny Suy, lead valet with Circa Resort, said.

.@CircaLasVegas unveils its “Garage Mahal” seven days before the resort and casino’s grand opening on Oct. 28. The adults-only property is the first resort being built from scratch in downtown @CityOfLasVegas since 1980. I’ll have a LIVE report ahead at Noon, on @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/8K6DaHY4VG — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) October 21, 2020

Circa has been in the making for at least five years now.

The 21-and-over property will have the world’s largest sports book, six pools and more than 700 rooms.

Circa is still hiring. Click HERE for more information on Circa jobs.

The Garage Mahal is open to rideshare drivers until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.