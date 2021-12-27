Circa Resort to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics for public, employees in January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort and Casino is offering staff and the general public free COVID-19 vaccines weekly in January.
Flu vaccines will also be offered to those in attendance throughout the month of January.
The clinics will offer first, second, and booster doses during four dates in January.
- WHEN: Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- WHERE: Cira Resort & Casino ballroom (on the resort’s third level)
- All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
- Also open to general public, ages 21 and over