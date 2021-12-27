Circa Resort to hold weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics for public, employees in January

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Resort and Casino is offering staff and the general public free COVID-19 vaccines weekly in January.

Flu vaccines will also be offered to those in attendance throughout the month of January.

The clinics will offer first, second, and booster doses during four dates in January.

  • WHEN: Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Cira Resort & Casino ballroom (on the resort’s third level)
  • All team members of Circa Resort and Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
  • Also open to general public, ages 21 and over

