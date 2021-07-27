Circa Resort to hold vaccine clinics for public, employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, the Circa Resort & Casino will be holding a free Pfizer vaccine clinic for the public on Monday, Aug. 2. There will also be one the following day for employees of some downtown casino properties.

  • Aug. 2, 2021: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • Circa Resort & Casino ballroom on the resort’s third level
    • General public, ages 21 and over
  • Aug. 3, 2021:3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Circa Human Resources, 231 S. Third St., Las Vegas, NV 90101
    • All team members of Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Cainso and Downtown Las Vegas Events and family members ages 12 through 21.

Those who receive their first Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 2 will be eligible for their second dose on Aug. 23 and those who receive their first dose on Aug. 3 will be eligible for their second dose on Aug. 24.

