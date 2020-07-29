Circa Resort reveals beverage program ahead of October opening in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Opening on October 28, Circa Resort & Casino, Downtown Las Vegas’ first integrated resort built from the ground up in 40 years, will feature an eclectic beverage program including six original bar, lounge, and coffee shop concepts that embody the essence of Downtown Vegas and honor the city’s most iconic eras.

“Circa was designed to bring our guests an atmosphere of unbridled energy, and you’ll see that heavily reflected in our beverage program,” said Derek Stevens, CEO and Founder of Circa.

Time to raise a glass! Introducing @legacyclubvegas, Circa Bar, MEGA BAR, Overhang and Vegas Vickie’s − all ready to serve you a drink and some major views. 🍸 #CircaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/QXWKhzOylw — Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) July 29, 2020

“No two concepts are alike, but the one thing that will tie every venue together is fun. The best sunset view in Las Vegas will be at Legacy Club’s fire pits overlooking the city, hands down,” addded Stevens.

Overseen by Circa’s Director of Beverage, Sam Pulliam, Circa’s beverage program will be defined by excellent cocktails and even better hospitality. Below is a glimpse into what visitors can expect this fall:

Legacy Club

Inspired by Las Vegas’ founding fathers, Legacy Club will overlook the city on Circa’s 35th floor, delivering an elegant rooftop club lounge with a panoramic view of the Downtown skyline. Paying homage to the movers and shakers who helped build Las Vegas, metal busts will line its hall, while spirited black and white photo frames the entrance, leading patrons to the club’s show-stopping attraction: a 10-foot display of 1,000 ounces in gold.

Whether soaking in the intimate spaces inside or taking in the ultimate sunset from a fire pit on the lounge’s outdoor terrace, guests can explore a drink selection showcasing the mixology team’s takes on the classics. Menu highlights will include a build-your-own Old Fashioned and photo-worthy sharable sips.

Legacy Club will open with Circa’s hotel tower in December 2020.

Vegas Vickie’s

Greeting visitors from near and far with a true Las Vegas welcome,Circa’s elevated lobby cocktail lounge will surround the iconic neon Vegas Vickie sign. Making her grand return to Downtown Las Vegas, the celebrated kicking cowgirl first appeared on the dazzling Downtown landscape in 1980 and became a must-see landmark on the Fremont Street Experience. With the goal of uniting old and new Vegas in never-before-seen ways, Stevens acquired the sign in 2016 with the intent to give Vickie a new home at Circa. After a fresh makeover, Vegas Vickie will reside in Circa’s lobby at her namesake bar.

Vegas Vickie’s menu will have a seasonal selection of cocktails, featuring vintage libations inspired by the city. With a bar characterized by elegant mid-century design, warm walnut woods and retro-styled lighting, Vegas Vickie will feel right at home.

MEGA BAR

Located on the first floor of the property, this high-energy space will give guests a chance to watch talented bartenders – known for their dazzling behind-the-bar flair skills – as they send bottles and glasses flying through the air all night long. Nevada’s longest indoor bar spanning 165 feet, MEGA BAR will operate as a sister concept to Stevens’ record-breaking 100-foot LONGBAR at the D Las Vegas. Featuring a back wall lined with narrow, red glass tiles, the space will be outfitted with 53 spots for seated, bar-top gaming; 40 double-stacked TVs for sports fans to catch all the gameday action; and 120 beer taps with a rotating selection.

Overhang Bar

Positioned above Circa’s multi-level sportsbook, Overhang Bar will offer a front-row seat for the book’s massive high-definition screen, measuring 78-million pixels. Ideal for sports fans looking to grab a drink while wagering on their favorite team through Circa Sports, this space will include an overhang ledge lined with poker machines and give onlookers a bird’s eye view of the action. Deep walnut high-top tables will line the long edge of the bar while two wood columns with gold accents anchor the opposite side.

Circa Bar

Located along Fremont Street Experience, guests can get the party started at Circa Bar with one of 24 frozen cocktail flavors served by dancing bartenders, all while watching talented flair bartenders perform in front of a backlit blue-glass wall. Textured golds cover the surface of the back bar, highlighting a terrazzo bar top masterfully culled from recycled Skyy Vodka bottles and other upcycled materials. Guests can grab a frozen beverage from Circa Bar and authentic Carolina barbecue from Circa’s Project BBQ, all while enjoying Downtown Las Vegas’ endless entertainment, including performances on the Main Street stage and free Viva Vision light shows broadcast on the world’s largest video screen above Fremont Street.

Jack Pots

A modern coffee stand with Vegas flair, Jack Pots will keep Circa’s guests buzzing with Michigan’s own Zingerman’s coffee, served alongside a thoughtful selection of freshly made breakfast items, sandwiches and salads. Dreamed up by Detroit-native and renowned restaurateur, Paul Saginaw, and acclaimed Ann Arbor coffee roaster, Steve Mangigian, Jack Pots will give guests a warm and personalized service experience from start to finish. With the help of Mangigian’s expertise, Zingerman’s coffee sources beans from across the globe with a focus on estate-grown and micro-lot coffees. It is then roasted in small batches with techniques tailored to their terroir, geographic and climatic characteristics to develop the most unique and delicious flavors. To create an only-at-Circa experience, Mangigian traveled the world to develop a uniquely delicious custom coffee blend exclusive to the property, which guests can soon enjoy at the resort’s 24-hour café.

The 1.25-million-square-foot Circa will include a stunning collection of rooms & suites, the world’s largest sportsbook, five original restaurant concepts, Stadium Swim pool amphitheater operating 365 days a year, a high-tech parking garage dubbed “Garage Mahal, two-story casino and more.

For more information about Circa’s beverage program and for room reservations, visit circalasvegas.com.