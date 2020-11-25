Circa resort opening with 2-night free offer for opening night guests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ newest casino will open on Dec. 28 but is offering booked guests the ability to check in on Dec. 26 and spend the first two nights free. It’s being billed as the “World’s Earliest Check-in.”

Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said he wants to get the party started early.

“You can check in as early at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26,” Stevens said in a video posted on social media.

The new adults only hotel has 512 rooms and caters to a 21 and older crowd.

“The hotel tower marks the final phase of Circa’s opening, but we want to get the party started early,” said Stevens. “We’ve made it our mission to house the biggest and the best amenities at Circa – whether it’s the world’s largest sportsbook or the country’s best pool for sports fans – so why not take it to the next level and have the world’s earliest check-in too?”

Just a quick reminder about its features, it includes: